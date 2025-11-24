Dubai Municipality participates in Big 5 Global 2025

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is participating in Big 5 Global 2025, taking place from 24th to 27th November at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a comprehensive presence across keynote sessions, panel discussions, technical workshops, and a dedicated exhibition stand.

The participation underscores Dubai Municipality’s role in advancing future-ready urban systems and supporting Dubai’s vision for a sustainable, liveable, and globally competitive city.

As one of the construction sector’s foremost global platforms, Big 5 Global provides an opportunity for Dubai Municipality to highlight pioneering municipal projects and share practical experience with international partners, experts, and industry stakeholders. The participation reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to integrating innovation, sustainability, and data-driven decision-making across the built environment and municipal services.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality’s participation at Big 5 Global 2025 demonstrates a clear commitment to pioneering municipal systems that anticipate future needs and support sustainable urban development. By showcasing advanced platforms, geospatial capabilities, and artificial intelligence applications, Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen the foundations of a beautiful, liveable, and future-ready city, while supporting the construction ecosystem with reliable data, clear regulation, and innovative digital services.”