ADJD launches region’s first automatic 'Power of Attorney' issuance service

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has strengthened its leadership in providing pioneering regional services by launching the first fully automated Power of Attorney (PoA) issuance service within its digital Notary system.

The new service reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to digital transformation and the development of smart, 24/7 services that enable users to complete their transactions quickly and seamlessly through online channels.

The service allows users to issue PoAs instantly and without any human intervention, using pre-approved templates and receiving digitally certified documents without the need to book appointments or conduct video calls. The service is available via the ADJD website using UAE Pass.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, emphasised that adopting automated PoA issuance marks an advanced step in enhancing judicial services, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.

He noted that the initiative supports institutional efficiency, streamlines procedures, accelerates service delivery, and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness.

He added that the digital PoA service represents a qualitative leap, offering users a simple and flexible experience to issue PoAs electronically without human involvement, supported by the highest levels of digital security to ensure authenticity and real-time verification, enhancing customer experience and supporting the government’s drive to eliminate bureaucracy.

The service covers a wide range of PoAs for individuals and entities, including general PoAs, litigation, follow-up transactions, inheritance and estates, shares, intellectual property, vehicles, attorney authorisation, signature verification, and automatic PoA cancellation. It also allows adding or removing authorities within approved templates, with issuance available in both Arabic and English.

The system is governed by strict controls to ensure accuracy and integrity, including mandatory UAE Pass login and the use of approved templates. PoAs are issued exclusively to original parties and can be verified instantly or canceled at any time without visiting any entity, supporting efforts to streamline procedures and enhance government service efficiency.