UAE calls for unconditional, immediate ceasefire to end civil war in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has stated that the UN is describing the situation in Sudan as one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history.

She stated, "Once more, General Burhan refuses peace overtures. In his rejection of the US Peace Plan for Sudan, and his repeated refusal to accept a ceasefire, he demonstrates consistently obstructive behavior. This must be called out. The Sudanese people bear the heaviest cost."

She added, "The UN is now describing the situation as one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history where access to aid is being weaponized, and civilians are being starved by design. The UAE remains gravely concerned by the conduct of both warring parties whose escalating military actions and continued refusal to facilitate humanitarian access are driving Sudan further into collapse. The UAE calls for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire to end this civil war."

She concluded, "The UAE welcomes the engagement of President Trump to prevent Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation and humanitarian catastrophe. A unified regional and international effort is essential to ending atrocities against civilians. We must restore a credible path towards a peaceful, united and credible Sudan.”