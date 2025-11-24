Global innovation platforms, sustainable Chinese pavilion featured at Big 5 Global in Dubai

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 edition of the Big 5 Global, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, features global innovation platforms and a sustainable Chinese pavilion built entirely from recyclable materials, reflecting the event’s focus on technology, sustainability and talent development.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events, the organiser of the exhibition, said the 2025 edition centres on four key pillars that include strengthening supply chain resilience, technological advancement, sustainable construction and talent empowerment.

She told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the exhibition includes, for the first time, a large Chinese pavilion covering more than 1,000 square metres, built entirely using recyclable materials.

She added that the event has launched “HVACR World” this year to highlight the latest innovations in cooling and air-conditioning technologies, along with the Digital Construction platform, which showcases advanced solutions for managing sustainable projects using artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

She noted that the exhibition offers extensive knowledge programmes with 13 learning tracks, including new tracks on artificial intelligence tools and sustainability, in addition to the “Trade Connections Breakfast”, which aims to strengthen collaboration between international participants and local buyers.

Heijmans affirmed the exhibition’s support for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises through the “Start-Up City” zone, which brings together global innovations in construction technology and urban and climate solutions, with opportunities to participate in a pitch competition that helps entrepreneurs expand their international presence.

She pointed out that sustainability is a central theme of this year’s edition, where visitors can follow the Big 5 Impact Trail to explore exhibitors specialising in eco-friendly materials and low-emission solutions.

She added that the accompanying Livable Cities Summit discusses policies and strategic planning to support innovative solutions for building cities that are more sustainable, resilient and people-centred, while highlighting technological innovations that enhance project quality and sustainable construction solutions.