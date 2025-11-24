SEHA introduces CyberKnife technology at Tawam Hospital

AL AIN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth has announced the introduction of CyberKnife technology at Tawam Hospital, a SEHA healthcare facility and part of the PureHealth network. This marks the first time the technology is being used in Abu Dhabi, representing another milestone for the emirate’s healthcare system and further solidifying its position among the world’s leading healthcare destinations.

Tawam Hospital now offers the latest CyberKnife S7 system – the most advanced of its kind in the UAE. This cutting-edge, non-invasive radiotherapy technology represents a major step forward in cancer care in the region. Using high-precision robotic systems, it delivers innovative treatment solutions that significantly improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "Guided by our vision of providing world-class healthcare, Abu Dhabi continues to adopt and implement the latest technologies to improve the health and well-being of our community and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global healthcare destination. Robotic technologies and modern medical innovations, such as those now available at Tawam Hospital, are transforming care systems, harnessing the power of science and innovation to save and enhance lives."

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, “The launch of CyberKnife is a powerful example of PureHealth’s commitment to redefining the future of healthcare. This is more than a treatment innovation - it reflects our ambition to build a future-ready health system rooted in precision, innovation, and global excellence. By embedding advanced solutions like CyberKnife into national care pathways, we are not only enhancing outcomes at scale but also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global pioneer in next-generation healthcare.”

CyberKnife operates by delivering high-dose, targeted radiation to cancer cells with extreme accuracy, eliminating the need for surgical incisions or complex procedures. It is particularly effective in treating tumours located in sensitive areas of the body, where traditional surgical methods may pose greater challenges or risks.

Since the introduction of CyberKnife at Tawam Hospital, 23 patients have already been treated, including the first case of a prostate cancer patient. The technology enabled medical teams to precisely target the tumour while preserving surrounding healthy tissues. Other treated cases included seven prostate cancer patients, 12 brain tumour cases, three bone cancer cases, and one head and neck tumour case. This achievement marks a significant shift toward offering non-invasive and more effective treatments for cancer patients.

The importance of CyberKnife technology extends beyond enhancing SEHA’s capabilities, it also reflects SEHA’s deep commitment to medical innovation. By adopting such cutting-edge technologies, SEHA continues to attract top oncology talent and maintain its excellence in cancer care.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO of SEHA, said, “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering personalised, high-precision care that puts the patient first. By integrating advanced technologies like CyberKnife, we are improving outcomes, minimising treatment burdens, and enhancing the overall care experience. It is a clear step forward in our mission to continuously raise the standard of care and ensure every patient benefits from the most effective, evidence-based treatments available.”

CyberKnife technology is used to treat a wide range of tumours, both benign and malignant, including brain and spinal tumours, and cancers of the lung, liver, prostate, and pancreas. It is also used for complex and recurrent head and neck cancers. Additionally, it can treat non-cancerous conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations.