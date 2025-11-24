WAKO World Kickboxing Championship for Seniors and Masters opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi hosted a spectacular opening ceremony for the WAKO World Kickboxing Championship for Seniors and Masters, held for the first time outside Europe and in the Middle East.

The event brings together 2,000 athletes from 150 countries, organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in cooperation with the World Association for Kickboxing Organisations.

Delegations were welcomed at ADNEC Abu Dhabi in a festive atmosphere that reaffirmed the UAE’s global standing in hosting major international sporting events.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem followed by a visual presentation highlighting the nation’s development. An artistic performance symbolising strength and unity preceded speeches by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation and the World Association for Kickboxing Organizations, after which the parade of nations commenced and the championship was officially declared open.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the International Muay Thai Federation, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said the UAE’s hosting of the championship marks an important international milestone and reflects the country’s prestigious global sporting status. He added that the participation of 150 countries and nearly 2,000 athletes demonstrates the global sports community’s confidence in the UAE.

Roy Baker, President of the World Association for Kickboxing Organizations, praised Abu Dhabi’s exceptional organisation, noting that this edition is the largest in WAKO’s history and a significant step in promoting the sport internationally.

The ceremony was attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Nasser Al Tamimi, Secretary-General of the UAE Judo Federation; members of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation Board of Directors; national federation presidents; and international guests.