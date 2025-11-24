Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 46th edition of Big 5 Global

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, today opened the 46th edition of Big 5 Global, one of the world’s leading gatherings for experts and specialists in urban development, construction, geospatial management and facilities management.

The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 27 November, has brought together more than 85,000 professionals specialising in construction and urban development, alongside more than 2,800 exhibitors from around the world presenting over 60,000 innovative products.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum underlined the vital role of the construction sector as one of the UAE’s core development sectors and a key driver of comprehensive and sustainable growth. He noted that the sector translates economic and social plans into infrastructure that supports national priorities, enables sectoral development and responds to future needs.

He highlighted the event’s significant contribution to the sector and the advanced solutions showcased across various pavilions at the exhibition. He also noted the sector’s vital role in creating jobs, supporting related industries and building flexible, future-ready urban systems capable of adapting to rapid global change. He also affirmed that the event reflects the UAE’s development ambitions and Dubai’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation, efficient resource planning and advanced engineering.

H.H. Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the exhibition, where he was briefed on its role in strengthening international partnerships and enabling specialists and companies to collaborate on developing solutions that mirror the rapid transformations in the construction sector. He was also informed of how the event supports Dubai’s position as a leading city in shaping the future and advancing the growth of its key sectors.

During his tour, he visited several international pavilions, including those of Spain and Italy, two countries recognised for leadership in construction and engineering technologies. He viewed key innovations presented by companies keen to engage with Big 5 Global.

He also visited the Dubai Municipality pavilion and was briefed on the initiatives and projects it is showcasing at the event. These include solutions designed to strengthen infrastructure sustainability, promote green building standards, improve energy efficiency and support Dubai’s vision for highly efficient and resilient future cities.

He additionally visited major regional and global company pavilions representing key players in construction, contracting, building materials and engineering systems.

Commitment to sustainable development

The 46th edition of Big 5 Global reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing sustainable development and building future-ready infrastructure that enhances quality of life, strengthens the economy and serves community needs. The event reflects Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for the construction industry and its vision for continuously developing advanced infrastructure that meets long-term growth requirements.

For the past 45 years, Big 5 Global has grown in step with the UAE’s progress in construction, manufacturing and investment. The UAE continues to provide companies with direct access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and world-class logistics capabilities.

Yousef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, opened the Big 5 Global Leaders Summit. He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies, smart construction practices and sustainable approaches across the country’s infrastructure projects.

“The UAE is committed to building smarter, greener and more resilient cities. By adopting advanced technologies, sustainable construction methods and data-driven planning, we are ensuring that our infrastructure meets the needs of today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. Collaboration between the public and private sectors remains key to achieving these goals and delivering a built environment that aligns with our national vision,” he said.

He added that cooperation between public and private sectors remains essential to delivering projects that support economic diversification and national resilience.

Big 5 Global supports these priorities by strengthening links between government entities and the construction and urban development sectors. The event facilitates knowledge exchange, presents solutions aligned with national and global sustainability goals, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a hub for future cities and advanced infrastructure.

This year’s edition features an expanded programme of CPD-certified Big 5 Talks covering 13 specialised fields, including artificial intelligence, concrete, geotechnical engineering, HVACR systems and project management. More than 500 speakers are participating across four strategic summits: Big 5 Global Leaders Summit, Big 5 FuturTech Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and GeoWorld Summit.

Visitors also have access to nine co-located exhibitions encompassing the full value chain of construction and urban development. These include Totally Concrete, Marble and Stone World, Urban Design and Landscape, Windows Doors and Facades, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and FutureFM.

For more than four decades, Big 5 Global has played a central role in supporting the UAE’s long-term development agenda by providing access to market insights, project opportunities and strategic partnerships. The event continues to advance the nation’s vision for sustainable urban development and a knowledge-based economy while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for construction and investment activity.