EPAA Sharjah announces discovery of new, rare ant species in Wadi Shees

SHARJAH, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), through the Al Dhaid Wildlife Center, has recorded a new scientific achievement that adds to Sharjah’s growing contributions in research and biodiversity conservation.

A new and rare ant species has been discovered in Wadi Shees and officially documented under the scientific name Carebara Sharjahensis- Sharjah Ant. This discovery marks a significant addition to EPAA’s ongoing efforts to monitor local wildlife and study endemic species within the Hajar Mountains, one of the richest ecological regions in the UAE.

The discovery was made by Professor Dr. Mustafa Sharaf from EPAA’s Al Dhaid Wildlife Center, following extensive and meticulous field surveys in Wadi Shees. Only a single specimen of the new species, classified as a “soldier” ant, was found, despite repeated visits to the site. This rarity suggests that the species inhabits highly specialised microhabitats and likely follows a subterranean lifestyle, making it extremely difficult to detect.

This discovery also represents the first documented record of the Carebara genus in the UAE and only the third known species of this genus in the Arabian Peninsula.

This achievement reflects Sharjah’s vision of placing science and knowledge at the core of biodiversity conservation and advancing specialised research efforts.

EPAA affirmed that the discovery of the Carebara Sharjahensis “Sharjah Ant” marks an important step forward in Sharjah’s efforts to support scientific research and document the unique environmental assets of the Hajar Mountains. This discovery once again reinforces that Sharjah’s natural environment is home to rich, rare, and endemic species that must be protected and preserved.

EPAA expressed its appreciation for the extensive scientific efforts undertaken by the team at the Al Dhaid Wildlife Center, whose work strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for biodiversity research in the region. EPAA continues to support environmental studies and field surveys, while ensuring the highest levels of protection for the mountainous areas to safeguard the species they host.

EPAA added that this rare scientific discovery is clear evidence of the success of Sharjah’s environmental monitoring system and the expertise of its specialists and researchers, who work diligently to protect and document the richness of the local environment. The achievement also reflects Sharjah’s vision of embedding science and knowledge as fundamental pillars for biodiversity conservation, ensuring the continuation of advanced research that highlights endemic species in the Hajar Mountains and enhances Sharjah’s presence on the regional and global map of scientific discoveries.

The scientific study revealed that Carebara Sharjahensis bears partial resemblance to a species recorded in Zimbabwe, yet it displays distinct anatomical features, most notably the presence of well-developed lateral horns on both sides of the head, accompanied by fine sensory hairs. The ant also possesses a uniform yellow coloration and several precise structural traits in the head and thorax.

These characteristics confirm that the newly discovered species exhibits clear uniqueness, making it an important addition to the region’s biological richness. Researchers continue their efforts to locate other members of the colony, including the queen, males, and workers, as initial findings suggest the species follows a concealed lifestyle, dwelling beneath the soil and among decomposing organic materials.