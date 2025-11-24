DGR, Dutch Consulate explore economic cooperation

SHARJAH, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- To boost joint initiatives and partnerships, Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations (DGR) met with the Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to explore new cooperation and economic opportunities between the emirate and Dutch cities.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, received Paul Jeroen Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, along with economic advisors Jeroen Schillings and Fawaz Ibrahim.

Discussions centred on economic and investment cooperation, including information exchange on business opportunities and a proposed joint event involving public and private sector representatives, with emphasis on industry, energy, and creative sectors.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi described the meeting as a key opportunity to engage with diplomatic missions and strengthen economic ties with the Netherlands. He emphasised that such high-level exchanges reflect Sharjah’s commitment to building effective partnerships, supporting a diverse and progressive business environment, and enhancing international collaboration.

He added that the emirate is focused on expanding investment opportunities and turning shared ideas into initiatives that benefit mutual interests.

To highlight Sharjah’s advanced business models and investment potential, the DGR also organised a tour of key institutions for the Dutch delegation, which included visits to the Beeah Group headquarters, the House of Wisdom, and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

The visit reflects the longstanding economic relationship between the UAE and the Netherlands, which has seen consistent growth in recent years. Non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and the Netherlands grew by over 20% in 2023, and this momentum continued into 2024 and early 2025.

According to Trading Economics, exports to the UAE from the Netherlands also reached $4.64 billion in 2024, and exports to Dutch cities from the Emirates were at $2.85 billion in the same year. Foreign direct investment also continued to increase, reaching nearly USD 1.07 billion, underscoring the depth and momentum of bilateral economic ties.