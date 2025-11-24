Department of Energy to launch Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week in May 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will to be launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), with the inaugural week to be held from 19-22 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference and building on the success of the World Utilities Congress, Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen its status as a global hub for innovation in the water and power sectors, enhancing water security and supporting the development of resilient, sustainable power networks.

The event aims to unify efforts across public and private sector entities, enhance collaboration and partnerships, and attract experts and decision-makers to explore the future of these vital sectors, aligning with the UAE’s 2050 strategies for water and energy.

Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will drive tangible progress in grid stability, inclusive growth, water innovation and technological advancement through supportive policies and strategic investments. Discussions will also explore how digital systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart infrastructure can enhance resilience and deliver future-proof solutions.

Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of DoE, said: “Guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the DoE, in collaboration with strategic partners, is convening Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week to foster an environment where the broader water and energy ecosystem can advance its journey toward a sustainable and resilient future.”

He added: “The week highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in innovation and collaboration, contributing to the development of the frameworks and solutions needed to strengthen resource security, accelerate investment, and inspire future generations.”

The platform will reinforce Abu Dhabi as the capital of power and water innovation, further establishing the emirate as a leading hub for the energy-water-technology nexus. It is underpinned by strategic partnerships across the energy and water sectors, bringing together leading institutions such as The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, TAQA, and ADQ, among others.

As part of Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week, The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative will convene its inaugural water innovation-focused summit, a dedicated platform bringing together global leaders, innovators, funders and policymakers to unlock next-generation technologies, financing mechanisms and partnerships that advance innovative approaches to addressing water scarcity.

With a strong focus on technology, financing and investment, and stakeholder collaboration, the summit will empower the voices of the youth and those innovating at the front line of water scarcity, highlighting the UAE’s contribution to fostering international cooperation and coordinated action to address water scarcity.

Through discussions between governments and regulators, Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will lay the foundations for progress on water security, building up to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in December 2026.

The Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week programme will focus on translating strategies into implementation through a series of high-level sessions and convenings organised across five forums:

• The World Utilities Congress, in partnership with TAQA, centred on topics including Power Systems, Water Security, Cooling and Urban Demand

• DoE-led summit and roundtables advancing regulations and policies for growth

• A water innovation summit hosted by The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to bring together the global water community and advance innovative approaches to addressing water scarcity

• A fintech and investment summit, connecting investors with emerging opportunities across sectors

• An AI and future tech summit , showcasing industry-led advancements and their real-world applications

Global power demand is set to double and water demand to increase by 40% by 2050, driven by rapid global population growth, urbanisation, social and economic developments, and the expansion of AI and technology. Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week’s interconnected themes reflect the convergence of energy, water and technology, spanning resilient power systems, secure water networks, digital transformation and strategic investment.

Reinforced by local initiatives and aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and national water security goals, Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week supports the 2050 Energy and Water Framework, helping to future-proof both sectors in the UAE and beyond.