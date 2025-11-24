Tanweer Festival 2025 concludes with powerful message of hope, unity

SHARJAH, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tanweer Festival 2025 concluded with a powerful message of hope and transformation as Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and Visionary of Tanweer Festival, delivered closing remarks that emphasised the festival's deeper purpose of reconnecting with what truly matters.

"This marks the closing of these three days. But what we have woven here continues, quietly, inwardly, in the choices you will make and the way you will move through your world," Sheikha Bodour told the gathered audience at Mleiha.

"Every element of Tanweer served one purpose: To help us reconnect with what really matters, and that is complete and full unity with our purpose."

"As we close, I invite all of us to carry this gift back to our world. To our region. To our communities," Sheikha Bodour concluded. "Through our actions, through the way we love and live, let us offer a prayer for the world. A prayer of peace. Of unity. Of hope”.

A highlight of the festival's closing night was the spellbinding performance of Tunisian-American singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi, whose evocative compositions and powerful vocals have earned international acclaim.

In a riveting, immersive and interactive set that wove Jebel Faya itself into the experience, she left the audience utterly enthralled. Emel was joined on stage by Miraz Group for a special guest collaboration, and together they delivered a truly mesmerizing finale.

Earlier in the evening, also on the Main Stage, virtuoso of Tanbour, Kamancheh, and Setar, Sohrab Pournazeri joined Iranian singer and musician Sahar Boroujerdi for a moving performance, which opened with a special guest appearance from Kaykhosro Pournazeri, founder of the world-renowned Shams Ensemble.

The festival’s final day was a vibrant celebration of cultural richness and creative exchange, featuring traditional performances of Noban and Al Aahaal from the Sharjah Heritage Band and diverse workshops from renowned facilitators. The day also highlighted the arts, with a photo art and calligraphy workshops.