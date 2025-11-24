Dubai Health trains healthcare professionals on organ donation skills

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health organised a specialised training programme, Essential Skills in Organ Donation, to enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals involved in organ donation and transplantation, ensuring alignment with global medical standards.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Health Authority, participants earned a professional certificate from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, in addition to 35.5 credit hours in continuing medical education (CME) accredited by the Dubai Health Authority. A total of 55 physicians, nurses, technicians, and organ donation coordinators from across the UAE took part in the programme.

The two-day programme, held at MBRU, was attended by Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center; Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the UAE National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation; Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues; Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards Department at the Dubai Health Authority.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU; said: “Dubai Health is committed to supporting organ donation and transplantation in the UAE. This includes advancing the professional development of our healthcare professionals within our integrated academic health system, and contributing towards national efforts that enhance services in this area.”

He added, “We are grateful to contribute towards impactful programmes that promote the culture of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act that saves lives. Working alongside our partners strengthens our collective efforts, and we look forward to continuing these efforts that support progress in this field of healthcare.”

The specialised programme took place at MBRU’s Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Medical Simulation Center, where participants engaged in realistic scenarios that reflected real-life situations. The hands-on approach allowed them to practice their roles, strengthening their readiness and improving their skills in managing organ donation cases with confidence and professionalism.

The programme also included a series of theoretical sessions and practical workshops that provided comprehensive training on the essentials of human organ donation, aligned with the latest global practices in the field.

The training programme was presented by specialists in critical care from the National Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, Emirates Health Services, The Ministry of Presidential Affairs Medical Office, SEHA- Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Health. It primarily targeted licensed healthcare practitioners, including physicians, nurses, and allied health technicians, particularly those working in intensive care, emergency medicine, neurology, and internal medicine.

The programme, the first-of-its-kind in the UAE within an integrated academic health system, aligns with the Dubai Health Authority’s mandate to train 70% of intensive care and relevant teams in essential organ donation skills.

Two families with inspiring experiences in organ donation shared their stories with the participants. Emirati father, Hamdan Al Mulla, spoke about donating his kidney to save the life of his nine-year-old son, Rashid. The surgery performed at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, has allowed his son to regain his health and improve his quality of life.

A French resident, Nathalie Groll, also recounted her humanitarian experience, describing her decision to donate the organs of her deceased son, Vego, which helped save the lives of five people.

Dubai Health continues to lead organ donation efforts across the UAE, where it has successfully facilitated more than 280 transplant procedures across its facilities, all made possible by the generous support of more than 90 donor families.