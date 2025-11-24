FCA launches integrated service catalogue to advance social care in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) has taken a pivotal step in advancing social care in Abu Dhabi through strengthening and consolidating its comprehensive service catalogue featuring five main integrated psychological, social and family care services.

The announcement was made during an official ceremony held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, strategic partners, and representatives from various public and private entities.

The Launch of integrated service catalogue marks a significant advancement in the Authority’s mission to unify and enhance Abu Dhabi’s social care ecosystem by consolidating and amplifying holistic and interconnected services that help families overcome challenges and empower individuals to thrive.

Shedding light on the update, Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said: “Guided by the UAE’s ambitious national vision and the wise leadership’s directives, we proudly inaugurate a transformative chapter for FCA that reaffirms our belief in the vital role of human and social development. This step reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in family care and social wellbeing, advancing our collaborative efforts toward cohesive and resilient families.”

She added: “The rollout of our integrated service catalogue reaffirms our mission that family is the foundation of our society and the driving force of its stability. Together with our partners, we aim to unify efforts toward a more cohesive, efficient, and compassionate system that ensures dignity and wellbeing for every individual and family in Abu Dhabi.

Our refined service portfolio reflects our unwavering commitment to comprehensive, preventive, and empowering care, delivered by highly qualified professionals, aligned with global best practices, and deeply rooted in Emirati values of compassion, respect, and unity.”