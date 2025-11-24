Latvian Embassy hosts National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) – The Embassy of the Republic of Latvia in the UAE held a reception on Monday evening on the occasion of Latvia’s National Day.

The ceremony was attended by Viktors Valainis, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia; Omar Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Noura Juma, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia; as well as a number of Arab and foreign diplomats accredited to the country, and members of the Latvian community residing in the UAE.

Addressing the event, Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE, highlighted the strength of relations between her country and the United Arab Emirates, and the commitment of the leadership of both nations to enhancing their strategic partnership and expanding it to broader horizons across all fields.

She affirmed that economic relations are witnessing continuous growth in various sectors and fields, noting that the UAE is considered one of Latvia’s largest partners in the region.