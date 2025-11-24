Italian companies enjoy strong presence in UAE construction market: Ambassador

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates,, affirmed that Italian companies enjoy a strong presence in the UAE market, particularly in the construction materials sector—especially marble and natural stones, which are widely appreciated—alongside Italian construction equipment and machinery, which are among the most advanced and reliable in the region.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of Big 5 Global 2025 in Dubai, Fanara expressed his pride in participating in this global event, which reflects the solid partnership between the two countries in the construction and building sector.

He explained that the Italian Embassy recently published a book titled ''The Italian Legacy in the United Arab Emirates: The Urban and Industrial Landscape''. The publication documents the contributions of Italian companies, architects, and engineers to the aesthetic and architectural development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his part, Valerio Soldani, the Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency office in Dubai, confirmed that trade relations between Italy and the UAE witnessed record growth last year, with Italian exports to the UAE reaching €7.8 billion and expected to reach €9 billion by the end of 2025.

Soldani noted that this growth reflects the rising demand for Italian products, services, and technologies, particularly as the UAE implements some of the largest and most modern sustainable urban development projects in the region, with the UAE market accounting for 25% of “megaprojects” in the Gulf region.

He added that the Italian companies participating in the exhibition this year will showcase a wide range of innovations, including energy-efficiency technologies, construction solutions for villas and residential projects, interior and exterior design products, and solutions that combine high quality and Italian craftsmanship with a commitment to innovation and sustainability.

He further stated that the two Italian pavilions at the exhibition present a unique model that blends industrial heritage with modern Italian design by showcasing the latest equipment and technologies used in major construction sites worldwide, in addition to a wide variety of Italian stone and marble products.

He explained that the construction and stone sector in Italy represents an industry valued at more than €15 billion, providing over 50,000 jobs and exporting more than 60% of its production to global markets, affirming that Italian companies are ready to meet the needs of specialized and large-scale projects in the region.