National Unified Registration System expands to 65 universities

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has added seven higher education institutions (HEIs) to the National Unified Registration System network, raising the total number of UAE-based registered institutions to 65 nationwide.

The new update includes the addition of 42 Abu Dhabi Academy, Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi, SAE University College, Curtin University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai and the Esmod French Fashion Institute.

This expansion reflects the ministry’s ongoing efforts to broaden the system’s reach and unify admission procedures across UAE-based HEIs.

The National Unified Registration System is a central platform that streamlines university registration in UAE-based HEIs for high school students who are citizens, children of female citizens, or National Service students. It ensures fairness, equal opportunities and a simplified admission process through a unified electronic system based on timely and accurate standards.

This expansion underscores MoHESR’s commitment to advancing the university admissions system in line with global best practices, enhancing procedural efficiency through digital technology in educational services and improving service quality and transparency for students.