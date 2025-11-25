Sheikh Zayed Festival combines culture, entertainment through global culinary experiences

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026 continues to strengthen its status as an integrated cultural and entertainment platform that combines heritage and innovation through a series of exceptional experiences blending world cuisines with the authenticity of Emirati hospitality, in a lively atmosphere that reflects cultural diversity and culinary richness.

The Global Restaurants Corner in “Al Wathba Courtyard” is one of the festival’s key attractions this year, bringing together a wide range of Asian, local, Arabic, European, and international cuisines under one roof.

The area features a curated selection of fine restaurants and cafés offering an array of dishes, including classic Italian specialties, Asian street food, oriental grills, traditional Emirati dishes, and international desserts.

The corner serves as a perfect destination for families and food lovers, providing a variety of healthy options, light bites, and full-course meals in a refined setting that meets the highest standards of organisation and safety—making dining an essential part of a broader cultural and entertainment journey within the festival.

The Al Wathba Floating Market (Siam Paradise) offers a one-of-a-kind experience combining picturesque water views with diverse global flavours, inspired by the charm of world-famous Asian floating markets.

Visitors can enjoy a selection of dishes from Thai, Japanese, Filipino, and Korean cuisines, alongside Arabic and international dishes served in a lively, welcoming ambiance.

The market stands out as one of the most exciting additions of this season, merging aesthetic appeal, refined taste, and warm hospitality to deliver a unique experience that embodies the festival’s openness to all cultures.

The festival presents "The Flying Restaurant," an extraordinary dining experience where guests can enjoy their meals suspended high above Al Wathba with a panoramic view of the entire festival site. This concept represents a new dimension of hospitality, combining breathtaking views with world-class cuisine in a safe and thrilling environment that guarantees an unforgettable experience.

These diverse culinary experiences embody the vision of the Sheikh Zayed Festival—to unite culture, entertainment, heritage, and innovation in one integrated experience that reflects the UAE’s identity as a cultural bridge connecting nations.