ENOC Group donates AED50 million to Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ENOC Group has signed a donation agreement with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, to contribute AED50 million toward the construction and development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first fully integrated and comprehensive cancer care facility.

This contribution reiterates the Group’s commitment to supporting the communities it operates in to enhance social, health and economic development programmes in line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, which encourages impactful contributions to society.

"At ENOC, we are deeply committed to forging long-standing partnerships that focus on achieving social, environmental and economic wellbeing that add value to the communities we operate in. Our timely investment, during the Year of Community, towards Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital will contribute significantly to creating a healthy environment while reinforcing the power of collective giving to build a healthier, more compassionate society," said Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairperson of the Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, and Chair of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital Steering Committee, said, "This partnership reflects the vital role national companies play in fostering a culture of social responsibility and stands as a leading example of institutional collaboration that supports our vision to advance health for humanity.”

This initiative reaffirms ENOC’s leadership in corporate social responsibility and its dedication to creating lasting, sustainable impact.