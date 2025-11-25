Inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition kicks off Wednesday

AL AIN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 will commence on Wednesday at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, AAIHEX 2025 will take place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 26th to 30th November. The city combines rich heritage with a sustainable outdoor lifestyle, and the exhibition focuses on innovation and sustainability, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to honouring traditions while embracing the latest technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said that the exhibition reflects the group's commitment to supporting the city’s position as a leading tourist, cultural, and heritage destination. This edition has attracted 873 exhibitors and brands, covering an area of 24,000 square metres, which demonstrates the significant interest in this event.

He added that 12 countries are participating in the exhibition, enhancing opportunities for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and cultural dialogue, highlighting Al Ain’s growing reputation as a global destination for events. The exhibition also presents an important opportunity to support domestic tourism, particularly during the winter holiday season, which sees high demand for heritage and desert activities.

Al Dhaheri noted that 88 percent of exhibitors and brands are local, with 12 percent international participation, making the exhibition an ideal platform to showcase Emirati companies and foster collaboration.

The exhibition also features over 20 activities, live events and exciting heritage competitions, such as a traditional cooking contest in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, an Arabic coffee workshop and competition celebrating the drink as a symbol of Emirati hospitality, the traditional Al Yola performance competition to revive this authentic folk art, and the Emirati sports competition Al Tabba.

For the first time in Al Ain, enthusiasts and professionals alike can be part of 14 exciting sectors. A dedicated Camel Sector will offer a unique experience where visitors can explore the latest camel racing products and equipment, services and breeding. The sector will illustrate the deep-rooted role of camel racing in the national culture as both a heritage and a competitive sport.

The Saluki sector will shed light on the dog’s historic role in Emirati hunting and culture, highlighting the diversity of breeds, reflecting the cultural and historical significance of the Arabian Saluki in traditional hunting.

The Equestrian and Falconry Sectors will provide dedicated spaces where participants can celebrate the ancient art of both equestrianism and falconry as symbols of cultural heritage and tradition in the UAE.

The Outdoor Recreation Vehicles Sector showcases rugged off-road vehicles ideal for exploring the remote landscapes of the United Arab Emirates. The RV sector features the latest innovations in recreational vehicles, redefining outdoor experiences.

The Hunting and Camping Equipment Sector will present cutting-edge gear and tools for outdoor enthusiasts, alongside sectors dedicated to Environmental Preservation, Arts and Handicrafts and Veterinary Products and Services.

Meanwhile, the Weaponry, Hunting Firearms & Accessories Sector will showcase a comprehensive range of hunting and shooting sports guns, equipment and accessories. The Hunting and Safari Trips Sector offers guided adventure packages regionally and internationally, while the Souk Sector features a range of traders selling premium products, including traditional handicrafts by Emirati artisans.