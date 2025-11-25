Meraas awards AED1.9 billion contract for construction of The Acres villa community

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED1.9 billion contract to United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of its exclusive standalone villa community, The Acres.

The agreement covers the first release comprising 642 villas and associated community facilities, with completion targeted for Q4 2027.

Thoughtfully planned around Halo Loop Park, The Acres connects neighbourhoods through expansive green spaces and well-integrated social infrastructure.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “The Acres represents the next chapter in Meraas’ vision to create neighbourhoods where design, sustainability and wellbeing come together seamlessly.”

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, said, “Our commitment to international best practices and innovative construction standards will ensure this development delivers outstanding quality and robust sustainability performance.”

Sustainability is embedded in every aspect of The Acres, with measures in place to achieve an 80 percent reduction in per capita greenhouse gas emissions compared to the national average and a 33 percent decrease in water usage compared to the UAE average consumption, with all irrigation needs met through treated wastewater.

The project has achieved LEED Gold® Pre-certification for Cities & Communities.