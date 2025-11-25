Sharjah Ruler approves largest unified government media hub

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a package of major media projects in Sharjah Media City “Shams”. These projects represent a qualitative leap in developing the media infrastructure in the emirate and establish an advanced model for integrating government entities operating under the Sharjah Media Council.

These projects form part of the vision and interest of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and are supported and supervised by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, who leads efforts to unify and coordinate government media work and transition it into a stronger and more impactful system.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that approving the “Shams” project package embodies the emirate’s vision of building an advanced media sector based on innovation, international partnerships, and modern technologies. He noted that the launch of “Shams Studios” will enhance the Emirate’s ability to attract major production companies and content creators, while providing a professional platform for national talent to develop their skills and expand their presence in the media industry.

He stressed that investing in media is an investment in people and identity, and that Sharjah is confidently moving towards strengthening its global cultural and knowledge presence through responsible media, strategic partnerships, and an advanced system that supports sustainable growth in this vital sector.

The project will see the establishment of the largest unified government media hub in the UAE and the region. It will bring together media entities affiliated with the Government of Sharjah, namely: the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sharjah Media City “Shams”, which will serve as the new headquarters for the hub.

The “Shams Studios” project will establish the most advanced production environment in the region through a complex comprising five major studios, ranging in size between 1,500 and 3,400 square metres. These studios will meet the needs of film, drama, and content creators, in addition to specialised post-production facilities that include editing rooms, visual effects units, and sound design studios, enabling television and cinematic productions to be executed to the highest global standards.

The approved projects also include the development of an integrated government media business complex that brings together, under one roof, the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and media companies operating within “Shams”, in an interactive work environment that supports innovation, facilitates production and broadcasting processes, and enhances the efficiency of government communication.

The complex will include four specialised buildings, each comprising a ground floor and four additional floors: one building for the Sharjah Media Council, one for the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and two buildings designated for media entities and companies operating within “Shams”.

The development also includes establishing a new building for the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority equipped with modern technical infrastructure, enhancing the Authority’s readiness to keep pace with advances in broadcasting and production technologies. It will strengthen its ability to deliver diverse, high-quality content that reflects the Emirate’s identity and message. The first phase will consist of the administrative building, the news building, and the Sharjah Sports Channel building.

In support of Sharjah’s cultural and creative scene, the new projects include the “Shams Creative Oasis”, an advanced centre for artistic and educational events. It features a modern theatre accommodating 700 people, along with facilities for hosting community events, artistic performances, and training programmes—contributing to the development of young talent and providing an inspiring platform for creativity.