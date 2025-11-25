University of Sharjah Alumni Association launches 8th chapter in Qatar

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah’s (UoS) Alumni Association has inaugurated the Executive Committee of its Alumni Association in the State of Qatar, marking its eighth international chapter. This milestone reflects the global expansion of the University’s alumni network and strengthens its presence in academic and professional spheres.

The new chapter aims to enhance connections with graduates worldwide and support the Association’s initiatives and future plans.

The inauguration took place during the University of Sharjah Alumni Association’s event at the National Museum of Qatar, attended by around 150 alumni residing in Qatar, as well as several from the UAE.

The event was held in the presence of Rashid Abdulrahman Al Ali, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Qatar; Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Dr. Amal Al Ali, Director of the Alumni Association Office; Abdullah Saleh Al Shehhi, Consul and Head of Support, Consular, and Citizen Services; and Khamis Al Matrooshi, Specialist in Consular and Citizen Services, representing the UAE Embassy in Qatar; along with Maryam Sultan Al Shamsi, Senior Alumni Officer at the Association.

The University of Sharjah Alumni Association Office also organised a joint alumni forum for graduates of the University of Sharjah and Qatar University, hosted by Qatar University. The event was attended by the University delegation, Dr. Harib Al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs, senior officials from Qatar University, and alumni from both institutions.

The forum featured panel discussions highlighting inspiring success stories of alumni, illustrating how their academic and professional training has helped them achieve career ambitions and contribute to serving their countries across various fields. The event also included discussions on opportunities for academic and scientific collaboration, knowledge exchange, and joint efforts in education, research, and community service.

The University delegation also engaged in several community activities and attended academic meetings, including a guided tour of the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), accompanied by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST; Dr. Rashid Al Amri, Vice President for Academic Affairs; Najla Ibrahim Al Muhanna Al Naimi, Director of the Partnerships and Contracts Department; and Moza Al Kuwari, Business Expert.

During the tour, the delegation visited various laboratories, research centers, and the College of Health Sciences, gaining insight into the academic programs offered and the technologies used in the educational process. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the two universities.

The University of Sharjah delegation also visited the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Qatar to explore avenues for joint cooperation with academic institutions.

Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj affirmed that the launch of the Alumni Association’s Executive Committee in the State of Qatar reflects the University of Sharjah’s commitment to maintaining effective communication with its graduates and recognising their achievements they have made in serving their countries. He added that this initiative also aims to strengthen academic collaboration between the University of Sharjah and educational institutions in Qatar, reflecting the University’s mission to support community development at regional and international levels.

Dr. Amal Al Ali praised the efforts of the Association’s members in the State of Qatar and their cooperation with the University in establishing the chapter and welcoming new members. She emphasised their commitment to maintaining strong communication with the University of Sharjah, noting that they serve as ambassadors for the Association both in their country and within the communities in which they reside.