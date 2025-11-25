Serbia honours Ahmed Naser Al Raisi with 'Jakov Nenadović Star'

MARRAKESH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Serbia has awarded Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the “Jakov Nenadović Star,” the highest security honour granted by the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The award was presented by Ivica Dačić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia, during a special ceremony held on the sidelines of the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Marrakesh, Morocco.

This prestigious medal is one of Serbia’s most prestigious national honours, recognising global leaders for their outstanding efforts to advance international security, foster cooperation with Serbian law enforcement and effectively address organised crime.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs highlighted that this honour reflects Serbia’s deep appreciation for Major General Al Raisi’s leadership as President of INTERPOL, the world’s largest international police organisation comprising 196 member countries and over a century of legacy in promoting collective security and international collaboration.

During the presentation, Ivica Dačić praised Dr. Al Raisi’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties between INTERPOL and Serbia and for championing initiatives to enhance global law enforcement cooperation in the face of evolving security challenges.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Raisi expressed deep appreciation for this recognition, noting that the “Jakov Nenadović Star” is not only a personal honour but also an international endorsement of INTERPOL’s vital role as a platform for global security cooperation and joint action against crime.

He stated that this accolade serves as further motivation for INTERPOL to deepen its partnerships and reinforce bridges of collaboration with member states worldwide.