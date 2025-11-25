UAE, Kazakhstan enhance cooperation in aircraft accident, incident investigation

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates, and the Directorate of Investigation of Transport Incidents at the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within a strategic partnership framework aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, signed the agreement on behalf of the UAE, while on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan it was signed by Talgat Lastaev, Vice-Minister of Transport.

The signing took place at the GCAA platform during the Dubai Airshow 2025, in the presence of Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, Assistant Director-General for the Air Transport Accident Investigation Sector at the GCAA, along with officials from both parties.

The scope of cooperation includes the provision of mutual assistance and facilities, the exchange of personnel for training and professional development, the participation of observers from each party in the other’s investigations, the organisation of technical visits and meetings, and the exchange of relevant information in line with applicable national laws and regulations.