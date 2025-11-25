Sanadak showcases regional dispute-resolution model to Arab financial leaders delegation

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation of 50 senior financial officials from 20 Arab countries visited the headquarters of Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE, to learn about the Unit’s mandate and its role as the first independent entity in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to financial consumer protection.

The delegates also reviewed Sanadak's experience and its advanced operational model for dispute resolution, which adheres to the best international standards and practices

The visit was part of the activities of the MENA Leaders’ Summit on Financial Inclusion 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. The visit underpins the UAE’s financial ecosystem as a bedrock in financial consumer protection, with Sanadak serving as a benchmark for integrity, fairness, and transparency in resolving financial disputes.

Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, said, “This visit marks an important step in strengthening regional cooperation and exchanging expertise across the Arab world. Such engagements are vital to building robust systems that protect financial consumers and support the growth of a more sustainable financial ecosystem in our region.”

The delegation was briefed on Sanadak’s approach to developing dispute-resolution processes and empowering consumers, as well as its contributions to financial inclusion and overall quality of life. The visit included a presentation on key operational policies and digital platforms that accelerate complaint handling and enhance customer satisfaction, thereby reinforce public confidence and supporting the growth of financial sectors in Arab countries.

Delegates praised Sanadak’s vital role in protecting consumer rights and strengthening trust among stakeholders in the banking and insurance sectors. They also highlighted the importance of the mechanisms employed to achieve its objectives, including data-driven approaches and governance-focused practices that promote transparency.

Sherif Lokman, Sub-Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability, said, “Sanadak’s experience is a model the Arab region can benefit from, offering advanced mechanisms for addressing and resolving disputes while balancing consumer rights with the interests of financial institutions, ultimately enhancing trust in the financial system.”

Amr Ahmad, Head of Financial Inclusion at the Central Bank, The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stated, “We value Sanadak’s pioneering experience, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to transparency and fairness in financial services and serves as a key reference for Arab countries seeking to develop effective dispute-resolution systems.”

The visit concluded with an introduction to Sanadak’s innovative operating systems and digital platforms for receiving and processing complaints, as well as digital services designed to streamline procedures and enhance the quality of services provided to consumers.