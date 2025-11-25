Second UAE–Lithuania Business Council Meeting explores boosting investment, expanding cooperation

VILNIUS, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second UAE–Lithuania Business Council Meeting, held yesterday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, discussed opportunities to enhance trade and investment relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lithuania, expand the base of joint business activity and promote the exchange of expertise and experiences between both sides.

The meeting was organised by the Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts, with broad participation from representatives of the public and private sectors of both countries, with the aim of supporting commercial partnerships and developing new avenues of economic cooperation.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and head of the UAE side of the UAE–Lithuania Business Council, said that the second meeting of the joint business council in Vilnius reflect both sides’ keenness to enhance communication between business communities, explore promising investment prospects and work towards increasing trade volumes between the UAE and Lithuania.

He noted that the meeting represents an important platform for establishing new business relations between Emirati entrepreneurs and their Lithuanian counterparts, and for expanding cooperation across diverse and vital industries to support economic growth in both countries.

Sigitas Gailiūnas, President of the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the meeting saw the participation of more than 30 Lithuanian companies operating across sectors including furniture, real estate and tourism.

He affirmed that the coming period will see a greater focus on investment in technology and clean-energy solutions, which represent key areas for future cooperation.

The meeting included bilateral meetings between Emirati and Lithuanian business representatives, along with a series of presentations and discussions highlighting promising investment opportunities and the significant potential for strengthening private-sector partnerships between the two countries.