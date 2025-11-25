Umm Al Emarat Park, Tadweer Group organise community event to set new Guinness World Record

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park and Tadweer Group are inviting the community to help break a Guinness World Record, promoting sustainability and creativity.

Taking place from 8-12 December, the attempt will focus on creating a 25-square metre mosaic wall made entirely from recycled plastic bottle caps!

Members of the public will stick the bottle caps on the wall which follow a design based on universal recycling symbols, resulting in one big artistic masterpiece. This special initiative builds on the “Cap Your Way to Sustainability” campaign launched in July, in partnership with Tadweer Group, that saw schools and partners collect plastic bottle caps in support of environmental awareness.

Rasha Kablawi, official spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said, "We are proud to launch a week full of community events that reflects our nation’s commitment to sustainability. This initiative, created in close collaboration with Tadweer Group, demonstrates both visions to promote sustainability practices and linking them to the community's role in protecting the environment. Together with Tadweer, we are engaging families to celebrate the Year of the Family, schools and UAE residents to enjoy a meaningful experience that will strengthen bonds and celebrate shared dedication to a greener future for Abu Dhabi. This mural is an extension of our commitment to providing innovative initiatives in a meaningful educational and interactive experience, encouraging participation and teamwork. The participation we will see from Abu Dhabi’s community will reinforce the park’s role as a hub that unites and empowers society toward a more sustainable future."

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director, Communications and Awareness, commented, “Connecting and educating the community is core to Tadweer Group. We firmly believe that by shifting perspectives to view waste as a valuable resource, we can all make a positive difference in our environment. In partnership with the park, we’re delighted to bring the public together to promote the four Rs, divert waste from landfill and create beautiful art through sustainable creativity. Setting a new world record is only the beginning, and we will continue working closely with partners to send our message to the world.”

Umm Al Emarat Park affirms that this initiative is part of a series of programmes and activities aimed at strengthening the park's position as a leading destination for environmental learning and community engagement. This further establishes its position as a platform for projects that contribute to the emirate's sustainability goals.

The activation also aligns with Tadweer Group’s awareness objectives in promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment and unlocking the value of waste by engaging with the youth as the leaders of tomorrow.

This event will take place from 8th to 12th December, across two slots. The first slot will be between 09:00 and 12:00, and the second will be from 15:00 to 18:00. During the two-time frames, entry will be complimentary to the community.