DEWA, Masdar strengthen strategic partnership with new three-year bilateral agreement

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In a significant move to bolster collaboration in advancing global sustainability initiatives, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, have signed a three-year bilateral agreement to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform hosted by Masdar, and the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by DEWA.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar. The partnership solidifies DEWA's role as ADSW Summit Partner and designates Masdar as Principal Sponsor for WETEX.

This strategic alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both entities to accelerate the global energy transformation and promote sustainable development within the UAE and internationally. It underscores a shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which seeks to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating, “In line with the directives of the UAE leadership, we continually seek to strengthen partnership and co-operation with Masdar, and to share the best global experiences and practices in promoting sustainable development. This agreement reinforces the strong ties between DEWA and Masdar and our aligned vision for a sustainable future. Our collaboration is a powerful catalyst for innovation and knowledge exchange. As ADSW Summit Partner, DEWA is pleased to support one of the world's largest sustainability gatherings, highlighting the UAE’s role in developing the global energy sector and consolidating its position as a major supporter of the green economy and sustainable development across environmental, social, and economic dimensions. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Masdar as the Principal Sponsor for WETEX, enhancing the exhibition’s standing as a leading global platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies in water, energy, and the environment.”

Al Ramahi commented, “This agreement builds on our longstanding and powerful partnership with DEWA, who we are working alongside to deliver some of the UAE’s most significant clean energy projects. As the global energy sector undergoes significant transformation, it is vital for organisations such as Masdar and DEWA to lead with bold, decisive action that accelerates sustainable economic, social, and environmental progress. By partnering with DEWA through this agreement, we can combine our expertise and resources to make an even greater impact. Masdar is proud to be the Principal Sponsor of WETEX, a pivotal event that brings together industry leaders to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. We also look forward to DEWA’s invaluable contributions as ADSW Summit Partner, further enriching the dialogue and outcomes of this critical global platform.”

The partnership will see both organisations working closely to enhance the content, reach, and impact of ADSW and WETEX, fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors and driving investment in renewable energy and clean technology.

Both events have become global platforms to share experiences and best practices, explore the latest technologies, and identify investment opportunities in the clean energy sector across the Middle East and North Africa, while consolidating the UAE’s leading position in the global energy transformation.