Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Al Ain Book Festival 2025

AL AIN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited today the 16th edition of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The festival runs until 30th November under the theme “For You, Al Ain Is Wider Than Home.”

During the visit, Nahyan bin Mubarak toured several participating publishing houses and cultural pavilions, reviewing their latest releases and initiatives that contribute to enriching the cultural landscape of Al Ain, strengthening the presence of the Arabic language, and promoting reading across the community.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE’s commitment to books and culture is a deeply rooted principle established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made knowledge and reading fundamental pillars of development and progress.

He added that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to advance this cultural vision by supporting literary and intellectual initiatives, fostering a thriving environment that unleashes creativity, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and cultural production.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the Al Ain Book Festival reflects the vision of the UAE leadership in making culture an essential part of community life and a key pillar in shaping future generations based on knowledge, creativity, and tolerance.

He also praised the festival’s rich and diverse program of events, activities, interactive sessions, and workshops, highlighting its role as a primary cultural event in the national cultural landscape and emphasising Al Ain’s vital contribution to supporting culture and knowledge.

This year, the festival offers visitors an exceptional cultural experience, featuring more than 100,000 book titles across various fields of knowledge, presented by over 220 publishers and exhibitors. The programme includes bestselling and newly released titles, along with opportunities to meet authors, creators, and artists participating in the event.

As the Gulf Tourism Capital 2025, Al Ain is hosting the festival across several historical and cultural locations, offering visitors a comprehensive experience that blends reading, culture, and the arts. The festival serves as a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and creativity, reflecting the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to innovation and to enriching the cultural landscape of the United Arab Emirates.