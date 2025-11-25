Fifth edition of VIV MEA 2025 for Animal Production begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of VIV MEA – Middle East and Africa for Animal Production, the world’s leading exhibition for livestock development, dairy, poultry and egg production, opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), running until 27th November.

The exhibition brings together more than 500 exhibitors across 18,000 square metres and is expected to attract over 10,000 specialists and visitors from 130 countries.

VIV MEA showcases advanced solutions in meat, poultry, egg, aquaculture and dairy production, alongside precision agriculture, smart food systems, plant-based protein innovations, organic food concepts and sustainable resource management. It also provides a key meeting point for industry leaders, researchers and investors.

Organised by VNU Europe, this year’s edition highlights advancements in controlled-environment livestock production, precision farming and smart food technologies. Core themes include nutrition enhancement, health improvement, production efficiency, organic systems development, pest management and water and energy optimisation.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is participating with a dedicated pavilion featuring its initiatives in food security, animal health, veterinary laboratory services, modern farming systems and smart technologies. ADAFSA specialists will also deliver scientific presentations on poultry productivity, animal health systems, feeding strategies and food safety.

The accompanying three-day conference includes sessions on animal protein production, breeding innovations, veterinary health, precision agriculture, and sustainability solutions in water and energy management. Workshops on hatchery management, ventilation and poultry marketing, as well as seminars on agricultural innovation, form part of the agenda.

ADAFSA stated that hosting VIV MEA strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for food security and sustainable agriculture and offers a valuable opportunity to review best practices, adopt advanced technologies and expand partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of local products.

The Authority invited professionals, breeders and researchers to attend the exhibition, noting its value for commercial networking, knowledge exchange and exploring future standards in animal protein production.