MBZUAI, Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation explore AI's impact on Arts at 4th Mailis

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), hosted the fourth edition of its flagship community engagement platform, Mailis, themed The Art of Intelligence and Human Creativity.

Held at the MBZUAI campus in Masdar City, the session was part of ADMAF’s Riwaq Al Fikr initiative – a dedicated series of talks and lectures featuring renowned artists and thinkers. It explored the evolving relationship between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the arts, highlighting AI’s transformative role in music, visual art, and creative expression.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “For the third consecutive year, within the framework of our strategic partnership with Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, we are working to strengthen the role of artificial intelligence in preserving our cultural heritage and enhancing its value through digitisation, archiving and big data. We seek to create interactive experiences for millions across all languages, leveraging AI’s vast communication and connectivity capabilities and harnessing the power that enables us to deepen our knowledge and shape the narrative of the future.

“Together with Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, we seek to empower Emirati youth, invest in developing their sustainable skills and enhance their knowledge with the support of international experts, resident artists, scientists and thought leaders at the intersection of AI and the cultural and creative industries. Through the Riwaq Al Fikr – ADMAF Talks initiative, we explore how the cultural and creative industries are evolving and the pivotal role of AI in empowering and developing the arts while fostering creativity and innovation. AI is the means and the roadmap, but the land is ours, and the culture is our story, which we narrate and preserve for future generations."

Rawdha Almeraikhi, Director of Outreach at MBZUAI, said, “The nexus of art and AI is a powerful space where new forms of expression are born. As part of our Year of Community initiative, we are fostering the vital dialogue needed to ensure AI acts as a partner, elevating human creativity across music and visual art, rather than limiting it.”

The event featured a panel discussion, AI and Human Creativity, moderated by MBZUAI faculty member Dr Gus Xia, Founder of Music X Lab, alongside Fatima Al Dhaheri, Development Executive at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, and Mansour Al Heera, Emirati film and conceptual artist. They discussed the creative potential of AI in filmmaking, music composition, and design, and how technology is expanding artistic imagination.

The programme also included an AI and Piano GPT showcase led by Dr Xia, demonstrating live human performance interacting with AI-generated accompaniment, followed by an Emirati creative showcase highlighting local talent and storytelling rooted in culture and innovation. An open question and answer session concluded the programme, encouraging dialogue on how AI can enrich artistic expression and shape the UAE’s future creative economy.