Dubai Media Council provides media students with real-world professional experience under Emirati Media Talent Pledge initiative

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the Emirati Media Talent Pledge initiative, the Dubai Media Council (DMC), in collaboration with Dubai Chambers and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), enabled a group of Emirati media students to gain real-world professional experience and contribute to international media coverage and content production in a global setting.

The initiative is part of DMC’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Emirati media professionals by bridging classroom learning with practical exposure in the field. Through this collaboration, students were able to observe and contribute to media activities that highlight Dubai’s growing economic partnerships with international markets.

During the mission, the students supported Dubai Chambers’ outreach efforts at the ‘Doing Business with Georgia’ Forum in Tbilisi and the ‘Doing Business with Armenia Forum’ in Yerevan held earlier in October. They contributed to content production, on-site coverage, and media relations for the two high-level forums.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of Dubai Media Council, said, “The Emirati Media Talent Pledge reflects our ongoing efforts to empower young Emirati media professionals and provide them with meaningful, hands-on experiences in the industry. By collaborating with Dubai Chambers and HCT, we are helping transform academic learning into real professional opportunities, preparing students to tell compelling stories about the UAE’s sustainable development journey and its rise on the global stage both at home and abroad.”

Sumaya Alshamsi, Director of International Partnerships at Dubai Chambers, said, “At Dubai Chambers, we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower young Emiratis across a wide range of fields, including the media sector, which remains an essential partner in showcasing the strength of Dubai’s economy. Our collaboration with the Dubai Media Council and the Higher Colleges of Technology reflects the value of strong institutional partnerships in equipping the next generation of media professionals with the skills and awareness needed to keep pace with Dubai’s economic momentum and growing influence in global markets.”

Dr. Rachel Bentley, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Applied Media at the Higher Colleges of Technology, said, “Through collaborations like this, our students gain the opportunity to apply what they have learned in real-world professional environments, sharpening their storytelling, content production, and communication skills. These experiences are integral to our applied education model, ensuring our graduates are not only job-ready but also equipped with the creativity, adaptability, and strategic thinking required to contribute effectively to the nation’s development and its growing global presence.”

The participating students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity, noting that it gave them a deeper understanding of how media teams document and communicate major trade and investment events that reflect Dubai’s leadership on the global stage.

The collaboration underscores DMC’s vision to support media students in translating learning into professional experience and to strengthen partnerships that advance Dubai’s position as a regional hub for media innovation and talent development.

Launched last year under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Emirati Media Talent Pledge was unveiled during the Arab Media Forum. Implemented by the Dubai Press Club in partnership with leading private-sector media organisations, the Pledge offers mentorship, training, and employment opportunities for Emirati media students and graduates, supporting Dubai’s vision to develop a skilled national media workforce capable of leading the industry’s future growth.