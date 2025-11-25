Two Emirati students awarded UAE Rhodes Scholarship bound for Oxford University

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Two outstanding Emirati students have been awarded the 2025 UAE Rhodes Scholarship and will begin their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in October 2026. They were selected by the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee for their exceptional intellect, leadership, character and commitment to service, in line with the National Youth Agenda 2031.

The recipients are Amal Musa Ali Alrebh, 22, a biomedical engineering student at Khalifa University, and Fatima Mohammed Abdulla AlNuaimi, 24, who is studying English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University.

The announcement follows a competitive selection process led by the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, chaired by Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ghobash said the candidates continue to reflect the country’s belief in education as a catalyst for national and global progress, adding that academia and intellectual curiosity are essential to building forward-looking societies.

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, which endows the scholarship, said the programme reflects the UAE’s long-term investment in creating learning environments that allow young people to grow and lead with integrity. She noted that many previous Scholars have returned to contribute to the UAE’s development across key sectors.

Born and raised in Dubai, Alrebh has focused her undergraduate studies on the intersection of medicine, technology and public policy. She completed clinical oncology research and international exchanges and plans to pursue a master’s in healthcare improvement and evaluation, followed by a master’s in medical physics at Oxford.

She said she sees biomedical engineering as a commitment to human beneficence and aims to integrate advanced medical technologies with policies that strengthen culturally grounded healthcare in the UAE.

AlNuaimi, from Ajman, has centred her academic work on underrepresented literature, particularly emerging Gulf writing. She will pursue a Master of Studies in World Literature at Oxford and said she hopes to bring regional narratives into global literary discourse and support the UAE’s academic and creative development.

Established in 2013 and supported by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, the UAE Rhodes Scholarship has so far enabled 26 Emiratis to join Oxford’s international Rhodes community. The programme supports the UAE Centennial 2071 plan by equipping future leaders with advanced skills and values to contribute to the nation’s long-term progress.