Saud bin Saqr receives Japan’s Consul-General, business council delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Jun Imanishi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, accompanied by a delegation from the Japanese Business Council.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Consul-General and the accompanying delegation, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore the opportunities Ras Al Khaimah offers to support the growth of companies. He praised the role of the Japanese Business Council in strengthening economic relations and supporting the presence of Japanese companies in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE.

He affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah pursues an ambitious economic vision centred on openness to global markets, expanding international partnerships and attracting strategic investments that support the emirate’s sustainable development plans.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said the emirate remains committed to providing a competitive economic environment for companies and entrepreneurs, offering promising investment opportunities across key sectors to enhance its competitiveness and drive growth.

He praised the important role of the private sector in advancing economic and trade cooperation, commending the efforts of the Japanese Business Council in facilitating communication between investors and government entities, and providing effective platforms for knowledge exchange and the exploration of joint opportunities.

For their part, Jun Imanishi and members of the Japanese Business Council delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and generous hospitality. They commended his continued support for strengthening economic relations between the two countries and praised the high-level services and facilities Ras Al Khaimah offers to Japanese investors.

They also highlighted the emirate’s rapid economic growth, urban development and advanced infrastructure, affirming that Ras Al Khaimah has become a preferred investment destination for companies seeking expansion in regional markets.