ADX provides investors with access to global heavyweights powering growth of AI with new ETF

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today expanded its leading selection of listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by giving individual and retail investors access to the companies driving the growth of artificial intelligence through one innovative investment product.

The Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF offers investors access to the key sectors that underpin the growth of artificial intelligence, including industrials, utilities, technology, and real estate.

The new ETF invests in companies developing and managing the infrastructure, power systems, and energy grids essential to the growth of AI and the future economy and features prominent global leaders, including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Oracle, ABB, and Broadcom.

Launched by Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm Lunate, the ETF tracks an AI-related data center and power supply infrastructure index, which has delivered an annual return of 15.7% based on back-tested hypothetical data.

As AI continues to expand, the demand for data, computational power, digital infrastructure, and energy is rapidly increasing, opening significant investment opportunities in this space and driving significant growth for companies involved in building, operating, and powering the AI economy.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said, “Listing our second thematic ETF underscores our commitment to expanding high-quality and innovative investment opportunities that align with global market trends. Thematic ETFs worldwide have now exceeded US$300 billion in assets, reflecting the growing demand for products that capture long-term shifts in AI and digital infrastructure. ETFs continue to demonstrate strong potential for recurring returns and long-term wealth creation, a trend mirrored on ADX, where ETF market capitalisation has grown by 120 percent as of October 2025 compared to last year. As a regional leader in this space, ADX remains focused on staying ahead through innovative products that support Abu Dhabi’s economic vision.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “The listing of the Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF on the ADX marks is a major milestone for Lunate, becoming our 18th ETF on the ADX and 20th ETF overall to begin trading. The ETF provides investors with a unique opportunity to invest in the infrastructure enabling the global AI economy, demonstrating Lunate’s commitment to bringing innovative and differentiated investment solutions to the market and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial hub.”

The ADX has the largest selection of ETFs in the region and is the most active exchange for ETF listings and trading. As one of the world’s 20 largest stock exchanges by market capitalisation, the exchange continues to expand its already extensive variety of ETFs to meet the evolving needs of investors and market participants.