SEC approves Sharjah’s 2026–2028 digital strategy

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC.

The Council congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on officially declaring the emirate of Sharjah a Baby and Family Friendly city. The announcement coincides with the United Arab Emirates’ declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, and aligns with strategic objectives aimed at supporting children and families across Sharjah by providing an enabling environment throughout the emirate’s cities, regions, and institutions.

The declaration reflects the extensive efforts undertaken by Sharjah to meet the required standards, including: Implementing a family-supportive emirate policy through specialised government entities dedicated to family and child welfare; applying the Executive Human Resources Regulations that take into account various family-related aspects; engaging 686 visitors across family-friendly destinations; the participation of 1,231 parents in nurseries; and 1,422 employees in institutions.

It also includes a range of events, festivals, and destinations that provide a safe and supportive environment for children and families, alongside the participation of 91 registered entities in the Baby and Family-Friendly programme. These entities including institutions, nurseries, and accredited destinations apply 100 percent of global standards, further supported by international recognitions such as Sharjah Child-Friendly and Sharjah Healthy City.

The Council discussed several items on the agenda relating to the performance of government departments and authorities, plans to enhance services to ensure the best possible experience for customers, and the advancement of the digital transformation ecosystem in alignment with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and excellence across all sectors.

The Council approved the launch of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which aims to digitise and transform government services to provide seamless and efficient customer experiences, enhance institutional performance, and empower government entities with the necessary capabilities to achieve sustainable digital transformation.

The strategy also seeks to establish secure, shared systems and infrastructure to support effective government operations, while strengthening cybersecurity resilience and data privacy.

The Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy will align its objectives with national priorities to ensure maximum developmental and strategic impact. It includes the implementation of more than 50 initiatives, and the publication of a Digital Cooperation Charter for government entities to clarify roles and responsibilities and ensure collaborative efforts.

The strategy also includes the establishment of the Higher Committee for Digital Integration, to guarantee comprehensive governance, unified oversight of digital transformation projects, coordination among government institutions, and decision-making that accelerates technological integration and enhances service efficiency.

The Council approved the reduction of buying and selling fees for transactions carried out at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “Acres” 2026, setting the selling fee at 0.5 percent for real estate developers, 1 percent for UAE and GCC citizens, 2 percent for freehold purchases by other nationalities, and 1 percent for usufruct purchases by other nationalities.

This decision reflects Sharjah’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector, stimulating market activity and investment, and enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness to developers and investors.

The Council approved the general organisational structure of the Emiri Guard, supporting the Emiri Guard’s operations and its specialised functions. This approval forms part of ongoing efforts to develop organisational frameworks and structures across government entities, with the Council directing its General Secretariat to complete the legislative process.