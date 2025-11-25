Dubai Police hosts workshop on preventing exploitation of social media for drug promotion

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs, in cooperation with Dubai Police through the Hemaya International Center, organised a workshop titled Preventing the Exploitation of Social Media for Drug Promotion at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club.

The event was attended by Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Harib, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council for the Government of the UAE; Brigadier Khalid Bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics; Brigadier Dr Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Mamari, Director of the Hemaya International Center; Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Khater, Director of the GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs; and representatives from the United Nations, the Arab Office for Drug Combat, the Australian Federal Police and the Anti-Narcotics Force of Pakistan.

Major General Thani Harib said the workshop aligned with the decisions of the GCC Interior Ministers following their 41st meeting in Doha, noting that the aim was to discuss effective strategies to prevent the misuse of social media platforms for drug promotion and sales. He added that the workshop enabled the exchange of expertise and best practices to enhance capabilities and protect communities from associated risks.

Brigadier Bin Muwaiza stressed that several social media companies participated to support joint recommendations on user safety, harmful content, transparency, privacy and social responsibility. He said discussions highlighted measures needed to prevent criminal networks from exploiting platforms to promote drugs.

The first session, titled Introduction to Digital Crime in Drug Sales, featured presentations by Aymeric Salamone from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Musbah Al Nuaimi from the GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs and First Lieutenant Engineer Ahmed Saeed Al Ameri from Dubai Police, who briefed participants on analysing social media accounts using artificial intelligence.

The second session addressed Methods of Promotion and Lure. Dr Al Kuwaiti discussed cyber threats in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence, emphasising the UAE’s global ranking in cybersecurity and the need for continual updates to counter emerging risks. Representatives from EDGE delivered a presentation on combating online drug sales, while Mohammed Bin Thani, Director of Information Technology Security at the Dubai Cyber Security Center, spoke about personal awareness in cybersecurity.

The workshop concluded by reaffirming the importance of coordinated regional action to ensure social media platforms remain safe spaces that support communication, cultural exchange and community wellbeing.