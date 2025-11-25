1 Billion Followers Summit, TikTok launch inaugural Global Educator Award, with $100,000 prize for top winner

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit and TikTok partnered to introduce the inaugural global Educator Award, a first-of-its-kind global initiative celebrating creators who are reimagining how we learn online.

Starting 24th November 2025, creators from MENA, Africa, the UK, and the USA are invited to take part in the #EducatorAward competition through 21st December 2025, showcasing the educational content that inspires their communities and sparks real world impact.

Hosted as part of the upcoming fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the award will take place in the UAE from 9th to 11th January 2026 at the Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

On TikTok, creators from around the world will be invited to share educational and entertaining content that sparks curiosity and makes learning accessible. From history lessons to life-skills hacks, STEM experiments to entrepreneurship tips, TikTok empowers creators to turn knowledge into inspiration.

Three finalists will be flown to Dubai by the 1 Billion Followers Summit to attend and enjoy a fully hosted experience during the summit where the winner will be revealed during the 1 Billion Followers Summit and receive a US$100,000 prize in recognition of their contribution to global learning.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office and deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, "The 1 Billion Followers Summit continues to forge strong partnerships with leading global digital media platforms. Our aim is to empower creators from our region and across the globe, enabling them to actively shape the future of the content industry and foster positive change across communities.”

Khadija Hussain emphasised the significance of the Summit’s partnership with TikTok to launch the Educator Award, noting that meaningful education content is a catalyst for positive change, community development, and empowering youth with knowledge.

Khadija Hussain added, "This award underscores the Summit's success in establishing itself as a premier global platform that attracts creators and entrepreneurs worldwide, motivating them to share knowledge and produce positive, impactful content. Such efforts further reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for innovative educational content."

Khadija Hussain pointed out that the Educator Award gives creators a powerful incentive to channel their passion and expertise into innovative content, deliver outstanding education content that enriches the education ecosystem, inspires a new generation of learners, and ensures that knowledge is accessible to everyone.

The Educator Award marks a new chapter in TikTok’s ongoing commitment to make learning more accessible, engaging, and community-driven. Building on the success of #LearnOnTikTok, the initiative celebrates creators who transform knowledge into creativity; turning complex ideas into relatable, real-world lessons that inspire billions every day.

Through this partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, TikTok is spotlighting innovation, authenticity, and the power of knowledge sharing on a global stage.

Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia, said, "We are excited to partner with the 1 Billion Followers Summit to launch the Educator Award. TikTok is where creativity and learning come together, and the Educator Award in partnership with 1 Billion Summit recognises the incredible creators who turn everyday moments into education, connection and community. This partnership brings this celebration to the global stage, highlighting how learning and creativity go hand-in-hand."

From practical skills to academic insights, TikTok continues to evolve as a space where learning is personal, playful, and deeply impactful. Creators, educators and lifelong-learners are invited to participate by submitting their entries between 24th November 2025 and 21st December 2025; Using the hashtags relevant to their region: Creators in MENA & Sub-Saharan Africa: #EducatorAward; Creators in the US: #EducatorAward and #LearnOnTikTokContest; Creators in the UK: #EducatorAward.

There are many ways to bring learning to life on TikTok, whether it's a history story told in 15 seconds, a science experiment that sparks wonder, a productivity hack that changes someone’s day, a language lesson that bridges cultures, or an entrepreneurship insight that helps someone bring a new idea to life. For the Educator Award, creators are encouraged to explore five themes that reflect the diversity of our global community: Humanities, Personal Development, School Education, Science & Innovation, and Business & Finance.

The Educator Award Competition can be joined through the following link: go.1billionsummit.com/EducatorAward