UAE Rugby Federation praises Perelini’s efforts, contributions over 10 years

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has announced the resignation of New Zealander Apollo Perelini, Executive Director of the Federation and Head Coach of the national teams, after ten years of work developing the sport in the country, during which he contributed to rebuilding the UAE rugby system and strengthening the national teams’ presence at regional and international levels.

In a statement today, the Federation explained that since joining ten years ago, Perelini worked on implementing a comprehensive development plan that strengthened the technical structure of the national teams and age-group programmes, and contributed to improving the national team’s ranking from 105th globally to 40th — one of the most notable leaps in the history of UAE rugby.

Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Federation, praised Perelini’s efforts throughout his tenure, affirming that his imprint is evident in both the technical and organisational aspects of the national teams over the past years.

He added that the Federation’s Board of Directors values the qualitative work he delivered, noting that the Federation will soon announce the identity of the coach who will lead the national teams in the coming period to ensure continued development and advancement of the sport.