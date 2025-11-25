Ministry of Interior announces regulations for celebrations, vehicle decorations for 54th National Day

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior has announced the legal regulations governing celebrations and vehicle decorations during the 54th National Day celebrations, stressing that these instructions aim to ensure the safety of road users and to limit any practices that could endanger lives or property.

Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, emphasised the importance of celebrating this cherished national occasion, National Day, in a civilised manner that reflects the positive values of the UAE.

He called on the public to adhere to the laws and preventive measures, and to maintain public safety and the smooth flow of traffic, as is customary in the country.

The regulations include the requirement to use only approved stickers, prohibiting the placement of any slogans, signs, or stickers unrelated to National Day according to the approved regulations and conditions, and banning marches and random gatherings on public roads. They also prohibit obstructing traffic, blocking roads, or causing any traffic congestion.

The regulations also included not overloading vehicles, prohibiting passengers from exiting through windows or sunroofs, banning stunts or dangerous behavior on internal and external roads, and emphasising the importance of adhering to traffic rules and following the instructions of police officers.

Furthermore, the regulations emphasised the prohibition of covering side or windshields with stickers, using sunshades, adding noise-making materials, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's body or engine, or adding any accessories that could obstruct visibility. Wearing scarves was prohibited except for those specifically designated for National Day celebrations. The use of spray paint (party spray) by drivers, passengers, and pedestrians was also prohibited. Playing loud music and anthems was forbidden, except for those approved for National Day celebrations. Obscuring or covering licence plates, changing the vehicle's color, and tinting or darkening the windshield were also prohibited.

Among the announced regulations was the requirement for decoration shops to comply with these guidelines. They were prohibited from installing any stickers or flags except for the UAE flag or approved stickers. Raising the flags of other countries during the celebration period was also prohibited, with the exception of the UAE flag.

The Ministry affirmed that legal action will be taken against any vehicle violating the regulations, including issuing fines and impounding vehicles that fail to comply with the rules and guidelines.

The Ministry of Interior called upon members of the community to cooperate and celebrate with a spirit of patriotism and responsibility, reflecting the civilised image of the UAE and its unwavering commitment to safety and mutual respect on the roads.