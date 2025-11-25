DMCC concludes 13th Dubai Precious Metals Conference; launches ‘DMCC FinX’

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DMCC launched DMCC FinX today during the 13th Dubai Precious Metals Conference at Atlantis The Palm, bringing together more than 1,000 senior figures from precious metals, finance, policy and technology to discuss the future of the sector.

Held under the theme The Future of Precious Metals: Tariffs, Tokenisation and Trade Flows, the conference examined how geopolitical shifts, emerging technologies and new trade corridors are reshaping global value chains. Discussions focused on the convergence of precious metals, digital assets and finance, the growth of tokenisation and Dubai’s expanding role as a centre of trust and innovation.

Keynote speakers included Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Ruth Crowell, Chief Executive of the London Bullion Market Association, and global financial commentator Grant Williams. Senior representatives from major exchanges, refineries, bullion banks and regulatory bodies also took part, including the World Gold Council, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, CME Group and the Ministry of Economy.

A key announcement was the formal launch of DMCC FinX, designed to connect capital market participants, trade finance professionals and fintech innovators with DMCC’s community of more than 26,000 companies. Built on DMCC’s financial and commodities infrastructure, including the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation, DMCC Crypto Centre, DMCC Tradeflow and partnerships with regulatory bodies such as the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, DMCC FinX will link capital markets to physical supply chains and digital asset ecosystems.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said the UAE’s precious metals sector remains central to the national economy, noting that gold trade reached US$186 billion in 2024. He added that technologies such as tokenisation and blockchain are transforming how value moves globally and that the UAE is well placed to lead the next phase of industry development.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said the continued growth of the UAE’s precious metals trade reflected strong confidence in Dubai’s business ecosystem. He highlighted the launch of DMCC FinX as the next step in integrating trade, technology and finance to support tokenised markets and strengthen Dubai’s role as a global hub for commodities.

The event reaffirmed Dubai’s standing as a leading centre for both physical and digital commodities, supported by more than 1,500 companies active in DMCC’s gold and precious metals ecosystem. Over the past decade, the conference has become a key global platform for collaboration and insight.

The conference was supported by Sam Precious Metals, HMB Gold, World Gold Council, Ahlatci Metal Refinery, Emirates Minting Factory, Suntech Business Solutions DPMS, AKW Consultants and Ashoka Global, reflecting the sector’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.