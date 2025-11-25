United Arab Emirates participates in Fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the Fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, which was held on 20–21 November in Brussels under the theme ‘Building together a resilient, prosperous and secure future’.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, represented the UAE at the meeting, which brought together leaders and senior officials from 64 countries across Europe and the Indo-Pacific to discuss cooperation on connectivity, economic development and regional stability.

Al Kaabi took part in the opening session, where EU High Representative Kaja Kallas delivered remarks, and joined the roundtable on ‘Shared prosperity, economic security, and digital connectivity’.

In her intervention, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s position linking Europe and the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the importance of balanced and predictable frameworks that support growth, safeguard supply chains and strengthen digital infrastructure.

Noura Al Kaabi noted that several Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island states face heightened exposure to external challenges, stressing that inclusive economic cooperation is essential for long-term development.

Al Kaabi highlighted initiatives such as the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as examples of how connectivity can reinforce global trade routes, modernise logistics and enable secure digital networks.

Al Kaabi also affirmed the UAE’s readiness to work with partners across both regions to support vulnerable economies, enhance maritime and digital links, and advance shared priorities in sustainable growth and economic security.

On the sidelines of the forum, Noura Al Kaabi met with senior officials from Pacific Island countries and Indo-Pacific partners, including foreign ministers and high-level representatives from Tuvalu, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Fiji and Vanuatu, as well as counterparts from Europe. Discussions focused on cooperation in climate resilience, digital connectivity, mobility and multilateral engagement.

The Fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum provided a key platform for strengthening dialogue between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to constructive international cooperation and its role in promoting stability and development across both regions.