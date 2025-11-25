Muslim Council of Elders calls for heightened awareness of women’s rights, comprehensive protection from violence

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has affirmed that protecting women from every form of violence-physical, psychological, verbal, and digital is a sacred religious, moral, and humanitarian imperative.

The Council emphasised the urgent need to raise global awareness of women’s rights and eradicate all gender-based violence, thereby strengthening social peace, reinforcing family stability, and upholding the noble values of mercy and justice.

In a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on 25th November, the Council declared that the tolerant teachings of Islam have always honoured women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives, safeguarding their dignity, elevating their status, and making respect for their rights a shared responsibility. It stressed the critical importance of providing special protection for women and girls in conflict zones and war-torn regions, as well as disaster-stricken areas, where the risks of violence, exploitation, and assault are dramatically heightened.

The statement further highlighted that the historic Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb and the late Pope Francis, unequivocally affirms the protection of women, rejects all forms of violence and discrimination against them, condemns practices that degrade their dignity, guarantees their full rights, and opposes the imposition of cultural practices that conflict with their faith, values, culture, or ethics.

Through its programmes, initiatives, and international dialogue platforms, the Muslim Council of Elders places paramount importance on advancing the empowerment of women, seeking to entrench the values of human fraternity and peaceful coexistence while cultivating a global culture of compassion, cooperation, and mutual respect.

The Council also renews its urgent call for unified religious, intellectual, and institutional efforts to create a world free from violence against women, a world governed by justice, dignity, and equity for every member of society.