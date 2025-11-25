MBRGI launches drive to prepare 10 million meals for Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship in support of people in Gaza

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has launched a drive to support preparation efforts for the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship.

The ship, in collaboration with UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in support of the Palestinian people, will deliver over 10 million meals to ease the suffering and meet the urgent needs of displaced people in Gaza.

MBRGI invites community members to volunteer and join efforts of preparing meals at an event it is organising on 7th December at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City, by registering at www.MBRship.ae.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a symbol of the boundless generosity that defines the UAE and its leadership. It stands as a testament to our leadership’s belief that solidarity can turn pain into hope, and that alleviating the suffering of those in need is a driving force for a better life for all.”

Al Gergawi added, “The UAE is committed to its humanitarian approach, guided by the leadership’s directives to support the Palestinian people.”

Al Gergawi emphasised, “The UAE community stands united in its efforts to aid, support and spread goodness, leaving its mark on the pages of history. We are confident that the campaign will draw a large participation, and that volunteers will dedicate themselves to providing a chance for a better life for the displaced people in Gaza and will bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a continuation of MBRGI commitment, announced in January 2024, to contribute AED43 million (US$11.7 million) in direct food aid, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), to benefit one million people in the Gaza Strip.

The January 2024 announcement of food aid is the latest in a long-standing legacy of giving. In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed MBRGI to provide AED50 million in urgent aid to the Palestinian people. Separately, Dubai Humanitarian delivered an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tonnes of essential medical supplies.