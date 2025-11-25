Ammar bin Humaid issues decision establishing 'Lifelong Learning Council' in Ajman

AJMAN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued a decision to establish the “Lifelong Learning Council” in the emirate of Ajman.

The advisory council, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, and comprising seven members, will guide the development of lifelong learning policies and initiatives, coordinate efforts between local and federal entities, and enhance the emirate’s position as a hub for continuous learning.

Sheikh Rashid praised the decision, describing it as a strategic step in advancing education and preparing society for change.

The council will provide strategic guidance on lifelong learning, analyze trends, propose frameworks and policies, and advise the Executive Council.

The decision takes effect from its date of issuance, to be published in the official gazette and circulated to concerned entities for implementation.