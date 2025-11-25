Saud bin Saqr receives delegation from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, a delegation from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in Guangdong Province, China, led by Dr. Wang Hongbin, President of the university.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the delegation and discussed ways to strengthen academic cooperation and support scientific research and knowledge exchange in health-related fields, contributing to the advancement of medical education in Ras Al Khaimah.

He praised the distinguished academic reputation of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine and its role in advancing health education and scientific research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine both within China and internationally.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that enhancing the quality of academic education is a priority in the emirate’s development pathway, and that investing in the education of Emiratis and residents alike is an investment in the future, providing equal opportunities for learning and instilling the values of creativity, innovation and diligence.

He noted that Ras Al Khaimah is keen to build effective academic partnerships with reputable educational institutions worldwide to enrich the learning experience and exchange knowledge and expertise, thereby strengthening the emirate’s position as a global and regional destination for living, quality of life, diversity, coexistence and prosperity.

Members of the delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm hospitality and generous reception. They praised his vision on the importance of international partnerships with educational institutions, and his commitment to advancing the education system in the emirate and providing an academic environment that meets the aspirations of future generations.