Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Miknan' Emirati dining destination at Deerfields Mall Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated Miknan, a new Emirati dining destination at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of VIP guests, cultural figures, media representatives, and members of the community.

The opening reflects the growing momentum behind homegrown concepts that celebrate Emirati heritage through contemporary experiences.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak commended the restaurant as a meaningful contribution to the ongoing development of Emirati cuisine, noting that presenting traditional dishes through a modern lens strengthens cultural identity and supports efforts to preserve and share national heritage with younger generations and visitors from around the world.

He added that authentic culinary experiences play an important role in enhancing cultural understanding and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a bridge for global dialogue.

Miknan draws its inspiration from the rare Emirati desert flower known for its strength, purity, and resilience; values deeply reflected in the restaurant’s philosophy and design. The interiors blend traditional Emirati elements with refined contemporary details, creating a warm, soulful space that mirrors the essence of the nation’s landscape and heritage.

Dining at Miknan is envisioned as a journey through authentic Emirati home-cooking, where each dish tells a story from the nation’s culinary memory. The menu reimagines classic household recipes with elevated modern craftsmanship, staying true to their roots while offering a refreshed dining experience.

At the heart of Miknan’s culinary direction is Culinary Director Umm Salem Samiha Alkaabi, known to audiences across the UAE for her heritage-inspired cooking shows on the Abu Dhabi Media Network, including Matbakh Yiddooh and Matbakh Al Dar. Her guidance ensures that Miknan remains faithful to the traditions, warmth, and soulful storytelling that define Emirati cuisine.

Founded in 1989, SFC Group is one of the Middle East’s leading hospitality companies, known for developing beloved dining and leisure concepts across the UAE. With award-winning brands such as India Palace, Golden Dragon, and SFC Plus, the Group operates over 50 outlets and maintains a strong presence in restaurants, business-class boutique hotels, and large-scale institutional catering.

Kesavan Muraleedharan, Managing Director of SFC Group, stated, “Miknan is our tribute to the nation—a concept that honors Emirati traditions with the same commitment and respect with which we have celebrated Indian cuisine for decades. Through this restaurant, we aspire to share the richness, depth, and authenticity of Emirati heritage with the world.”

The management of Miknan, represented by Kesavan Muraleedharan, extended its gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for honouring the opening with his presence and support.

Muraleedharan emphasised that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak’s patronage reflects the UAE’s commitment to uplifting national heritage initiatives and inspires the team to continue innovating concepts that elevate local culture within the hospitality landscape.

Situated inside Deerfields Mall, one of Abu Dhabi’s key family destinations, Miknan enjoys a strategic catchment area that includes Al Shahama, Al Bahia, Khalifa City, Al Raha Beach, Hydra Village, and Al Reef. The mall’s vibrant retail and lifestyle mix makes it an ideal location for a concept that celebrates Emirati identity, community, and hospitality.

Miknan stands as a tribute to the UAE’s culinary heritage, where dishes carry memories, aromas honor tradition, and every guest is invited not only to dine, but to experience the timeless soul of Emirati cuisine.