Second edition of Al Dhaid Honey Festival launches on 4th December

SHARJAH, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to launch the second edition of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, which will run from 4th to 7th December 2025 at Expo Al Dhaid.

The event serves as a strategic platform to strengthen the Emirati honey industry, develop the beekeeping sector, and increase awareness of honey’s health and nutritional benefits. It also highlights the Chamber’s commitment to supporting Sharjah’s productive and agricultural industries.

This year’s edition will feature over 70 exhibitors, including beekeepers, traders, specialised companies, and family businesses. Participants will have the chance to showcase their honey products, share best practices, and boost their market presence.

The programme features several competitions with valuable prizes, such as ‘Best Sidr Honey” for participants from the UAE and GCC, as well as ‘Best Honeycomb” and “Best Samar Honey”. Winners in the Sidr category will be announced after the opening ceremony, followed by the Honeycomb winners on day two and the Samar Honey winners on day three.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, highlighted that the festival aligns with the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and encourages sustainable agricultural growth. He stressed the event’s importance in increasing local production, conserving heritage, and empowering beekeepers.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, pointed out that the event blends commercial activities with cultural engagement. Strict testing standards guarantee credibility, including chemical analyses for moisture and sugar levels. Workshops and lectures will further enhance knowledge of beekeeping and promote the sector's long-term sustainability.