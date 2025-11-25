Khalifa Fund launches 'Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp' in collaboration with ADGM Academy

AL AIN, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in collaboration with ADGM Academy, launched the “Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp” aimed at empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and accelerating innovation in Al Ain.

Commenced on 24th November 2025 at MZN Hub Al Ain, the bootcamp brought together UAE Nationals with bold ideas, unwavering determination, and a shared passion for driving meaningful change.

Led by Khalifa Fund, with the support of ADGM Academy, the programme combines government backing, academic excellence, and strategic industry partnerships to create new pathways for UAE Nationals. It represents a significant milestone in advancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial agenda and aligns with the nation’s vision of fostering a knowledge-based, competitive, and diversified economy.

The bootcamp targets strategic sectors including agriculture and AgriTech, light manufacturing and industrial innovation, tourism, culture, heritage, cybersecurity, AI, and applied technologies, reflecting Al Ain’s key areas for economic growth and innovation.

Over the course of five intensive days, participants will engage in immersive workshops, tailored mentorship sessions, and sector-focused challenges designed to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey. They will gain practical experience in business modelling, team building, prototyping, and pitching.

The programme concludes with a Demo Day, where participants showcase their business solutions to a panel of experts. The top three teams will be awarded AED50,000 in milestone-based pre-seed funding, in addition to in-kind support, mentorship, and access to MZN Hub’s incubation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. All participants will also receive a certificate of participation in recognition of their efforts and achievements.

Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "Al Ain is a city with deep roots and immense potential. Through Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp, we are proud to support Emirati entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, guidance, and access to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We aim to empower homegrown talent to transform their ideas into impactful ventures, drive innovation, create opportunities, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy."

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director, Business Enablement, at ADGM Academy and Research Centre, commented, "The Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp reflects ADGM Academy’s ongoing investment in human capital and innovation. By empowering Emiratis with practical tools, mentorship, and access to funding, we are helping transform ideas into impactful ventures that support the nation’s long-term vision."