Emirates Group recognises over 90 UAE Nationals graduating from 14 different progammes

DUBAI, 25th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Group today recognised over 90 UAE Nationals from across the organisation for successfully graduating from 14 different leadership and professional development programmes since the beginning of the year.

Delivered by the Emirates Group in partnership with UAE government entities and globally recognised institutions, these programmes are designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential Emiratis by equipping them with advanced leadership capabilities that support the UAE’s strategic vision as well as the Group’s next era of growth.

From middle managers to senior executives, the graduates represented a broad range of Emirati capabilities across different business units, demonstrating the depth and breadth of UAE National talent across varying career levels.

Today's graduates delivered 20 high-impact projects as part of their development journey, translating learning into tangible outcomes that support the UAE's progress. Notable initiatives include a nationally recognised Artificial Intelligence programme, a dnata-led staff cooling project under Dubai's "Beat the Heat" campaign, and contributing with strategic consulting projects to the local business community, demonstrating the Group's culture of innovation and problem-solving.

Across all fourteen development programmes, graduates delivered strategic recommendations and innovative solutions addressing challenges in aviation, tourism, finance, sustainability, customer experience, and government excellence. Their contributions reinforce Dubai’s forward-looking ambitions while embodying the Emirates Group’s core values of excellence, strategic thinking, and global competitiveness.

Earlier this year, the Emirates Group expanded its academic pathways to include master’s programmes at four leading international universities: King’s College London, Georgetown University, Harvard University, and the University of Glasgow. Emirati employees pursuing advanced degrees in public policy, international relations, finance, innovation, aviation management, and leadership at these academic institutions stand to gain a stronger knowledge base to meet the future workforce requirements and the evolving demands of the global aviation industry.